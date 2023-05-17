Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has declared interest to pilot the affairs of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the forthcoming Congress of the party in the state.

Barrister Obi-Okoye, who made his intentions known to Journalists on Tuesday said if given the opportunity to chair the party, he will build an all-inclusive APGA in Anambra State where every member will be treated with fairness and love.

Obi-Okoye, a Legal Adviser of the party, trace his political journey back to 1982 when he was elected the State Deputy leader of the then Nigerian People’s Party, his sojourn as the member that represented Idemili North Local Government Area at the Anambra state House of Assembly in 1983, his election as the state Secretary of the Social Democratic Party in 1991, his emergence as the Deputy state chairman of PDP in 2002 and later joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance in 2013, where he held many positions including the Special Adviser to former Governor Obiano, Barrister Obiokoye said he has garnered experiences to ensure that APGA is more united as one family.

According to him, during his tenure as the acting State Chairman under People Democratic Party (PDP), he led the election that brought former Governor Chris Ngige, and played a major role in the elections that gave APGA landslide victory in the re-election for a second term of former Governor Obiano and election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo respectively.

He explained that he already mapped out strategies for the improvement of the party by having plans to take the party to the next level, create cooperative model of empowerment, reconciling aggrieved party members, creating avenue to raise money for the funding of the party, introducing corporate business and entrepreneurship among others

He stressed the need for the incoming leadership of the party to be committed to strengthening the party’s unity, discipline and work ethics, calling on the party faithful to give him the needed support to serve the party at the state level where he will work with the national executive to take APGA to an enviable height.

While commending the National Chairman of the party, Dr Victor Oye for what he described as forthright and dexterous manner in which he has piloted affairs of the party, Obi-Okoye, also commended the state chairman of the party, Sir Nobert Obi for working together with the National Executive of the party despite distractions from unscrupulous elements.

