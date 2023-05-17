Security agencies in the country including all the Anti-graft agencies have been advised to work in synergy and ensure that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele did not sneak out of the country before May 29th when the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will bow out of office until he clears himself of all pending corruption and other allegations against him.

The call was made by a group known as ‘Nigerian Watch Front Group’ in a press statement signed and issued by the National Coordinator, Abubakar Gazali

to Journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The group also called for immediate confiscation of the International Passport of the CBN Governor urging the Security agencies to place a travelling striction ban on him indefinitely.

The statement further contained that, following the recent update revealing that the CBN Governor, has allegedly secured a study leave to pursue his further education abroad, “it is consequent upon us to call on all security agencies to as a matter of urgency beam their searchlight on Mr Emefiele and place him on watch list.”

The Nigerian Watch Front Group also urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to ban Mr Godwin Emefiele from travelling out of the country by confiscating his International Passport.

According to the statement, “In no distance time, our petitions will arrive Embassies of the United State of America, United Kingdom and other foreign countries to immediately issue visa ban restrictions on the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, his de factor CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Kingsley Obiora, Emmanuel Ukeje, his business frontiers, Alh.Aminu Yaro is being prosecuted by the anti-corruption agency for N70 Billion in money laundering, Saadatu Ramalan Yaro, a staff of CBN whose account was discovered with N50 Billion aslo is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for money laundering, Abubakar Ismaila, personal domestic staff, Mr Herry and members of his family must not leave Nigeria before May 29th.”

The group stated that “It is worrisome that the Governor has the effrontery to vacate Nigeria after plugging the country’s economic powerhouse into his pocket and that of few elites.”

In recent time, the Economic Financial Crime Commission has arraigned Saadatu Yaro on counts of money laundering with over N50 billion linked to her account and are currently being investigated for prosecutions, among the persons linked to the case is Aminu Yaro a Northern business mogul and husband to Saadatu Yaro who happens to be a very close ally and watch front to the CBN Governor.

The CBN Governor is alleged to be planning to vacate Nigeria before May 29th so as not to give account of his atrocities and nepotic policy he developed to melt the economy with unnecessary recession.

The group stated that “There is no doubt that the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu will review and conduct due investigations into the reckless financial services and loans approved to few selected individuals on the yardstick of connection.

