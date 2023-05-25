Niger State Government has promised to study the report of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) review on remuneration of political office holders, judiciary and legislators with a view to domesticate it.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this when he received the RMAFC delegation led by its Federal Commissioner representing the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako Shettima at the Government House, Minna.

The Governor said that with the economic situation of the country, it will be a welcome development which the politicians will gladly accept.

He directed the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the state, Barr. Nasara Danmallam along with the office of the State Accountant General to study the RMAFC report and see what they will come up with.

“I think we have looked into the situation critically, having put into consideration the economic situation of the country as of today, and they find it necessary to review the remunerations.

“We will do whatever we can at our level to domesticate it so that our political officeholders will benefit from it”, he said.

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing it into law.

The Federal Commissioner, Alhaji Bako Shettima said that the essence of the report was to make the review periodic as mandated by the constitution paragraph 32 (d) of schedule 3.

“The Commission has just in pursuance of its Constitutional mandate carried out a review of remuneration of political office holders, the judiciary and the legislature in the country and we have been mandated to go and give copies to our various states for implementation”, he said.

He said the proposal is to raise remuneration by that percentage but that the allowances will remain as they are.

