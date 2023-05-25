Some gunmen have attacked Bagana Communities, Kogi east Senatorial districts of Kogi State where several houses were burnt down

This followed barely a week after gunmen killed a middle-aged man, known as Daddy Noah in the area.

According to an eye-witness, the town has once again came under a heavily coordinated attack which resulted in burning down of houses, while scores of residents who were caught in the web were feared dead.

It was gathered that the latest attack on Bagana occurred on Tuesday, when stakeholders in the community were interfacing with the members of the AtaIgala, HRM Matthew Opaluwa Oguche-Akpa’s peace committee set up to resolve the lingering crises.

They lamented that the recent attack had rendered most families homeless as most of the remaining houses which were spared during the previous attacks were razed down.

Speaking, a victim, Mallam Yabagi, popularly known as Teacher, whose house was completely razed down condemned the latest attack which has rendered him homeless.

He said the crisis has brought the one-time boisterous town to its knees.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, while confirming the attack said the incident was between two warring clans of Ihankpe and Otutubatu.

He said no fatalities have been recorded yet, while assuring the residents of their safety as the law enforcement agencies are working round the clock to bring the carnage under control.

