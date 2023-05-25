The General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Barrister Joseph Daramola is due for retirement on 31st May this year after spending 11 years at the apex body of Nigerian Christian Association.

Daramola, who is the longest serving principal officer at CAN served as Assistant General Secretary, Interim General Secretary and General Secretary before his retirement.

During a Church service in his honour, the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh described the outgoing General Secretary as a man who loves CAN and also loves his job.

He charged Barrister Daramola to find time to rest at least for the next three months, stating that he is now a senior citizen.

The CAN President lamented the poor health care infrastructure which he said is grossly inadequate to provide healthcare services to elderly people.

“Growing old is not a sin, growing old is part of the grace of God that we enjoy, people should be looking forward to becoming senior citizens so that they will be able to enjoy the privileges therein.

“In many countries, when people get old, they do not worry too much about what they will eat, what they will put on themselves, how they will walk themselves because these have been taken care of.

“Our health infrastructure in Nigeria worries us a lot, the older you become, the more medical attention you require. People who have money could afford to travel abroad to get medical attention, but I can tell you that in the villages where we tend to have a more aged population, medical infrastructure is zero”, he said.

While praying for Daramola, the Okoh said “we want to encourage you that God has not finished with you, the Lord will always provide for you far beyond your imagination and even when the healthcare system is failing, the power of healing of Lord Jesus will always continue to sustain your health that you may not even need the hospital”.

The Bishop Emeritus of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan described the outgoing CAN General Secretary as a good Christian.

“Daramola is a very committed Catholic and because of that, he is a very good christian”, Onaiyekan said.





Barrister Daramola while speaking with journalists said he is humbled by what CAN did for him.

He said his retirement is not the end of his life career, as he would continue service to Nigeria in another position.

“They said I have served CAN faithfully, but I never saw what I have done, and I am very humbled by what CAN has done for me. I was just doing my work, even the Federal Government noticed it, they have been eulogising me.

“I thank almighty God that in any position you are put in life, do it consciously and more faithful. This is not the first time I am retiring; I retired from the federal government.

“I began my career in life as a clerical assistant and I had a vow with God that I will not leave service as a junior officer, and by the grace of God, I got to the peak of my career as Director of Investigation.

“I have trained so many young ones that are now directors, national secretaries. Coming to CAN, I was doing my work, some people said that in am too cold, I said yes, for those that doesn’t know me, I will always listen to people, I gather intelligence from so many for a to put it to use, I don’t compromise truthfulness and straightforwardness and I am very firm in what I do.

“I am still going higher, by the grace of God, not too long, I will call you to come and celebrate a new position”, he said.

