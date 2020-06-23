We’ll solve cases of killings in Akinyele soon, says Oyo CP

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has assured residents of the state that the mystery killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state would be solved soon, noting that the police were already making progress in its investigation into the cases.

Enwonwu, who stated this when he visited the Nigerian Tribune House in Imalefalafia, Ibadan, on Tuesday, said “very soon, we will come out with something positive on the cases. There are certain things we cannot reveal to members of the public in order not to jeopardise the investigation, but I want to say that we are working towards solving these crimes and make the state safe for all.”

The police boss, who assumed duties a couple of weeks ago, said he was in the Nigerian Tribune House to solicit the support of the oldest surviving newspaper organisation in the country so that his assignment in the state would be a lot easier.

“Since my resumption as the Commissioner of Police in the state, I have visited the judiciary, the state House of Assembly and some other places, but Nigerian Tribune is the first media organisation I will be visiting because of its antecedents. I have always known the Nigerian Tribune to be an independent-minded newspaper and the tradition has remained till date.

“We, therefore, want the Nigerian Tribune to help us in the area of information dissemination so that our people can be cautious at all times and quickly report suspicious movements in their areas to the police.

“We also want you to help us to sensitise the people not to see the police as enemies, but partners; we want information from the people so that we can have something to work on in keeping them safe.

“I, therefore, promise to do my best to keep the state safe; already, I have told my men to work on the same template with me and till date, they have not disappointed,” Enwonwu said.

Earlier, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of African News of Nigeria (ANN) PLC, publishers of the Tribune titles, Mr Edward Dickson, welcomed CP Enwonwu to Oyo State.

Mr Dickson stated that the Nigerian Tribune has always been partnering with the police and “we will continue to do so.”

The managing director, however, charged the police commissioner to put in more efforts towards arresting the culprits behind the killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, saying apprehending the suspects would go a long way in boosting the confidence of residents of the state in the police.

Mr Dickson’s concern was also shared by the Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Alhaji Debo Abdulai and the Editor, Sunday Tribune, Mr Sina Oladeinde.

Alhaji Abdulai said the killings looked like the modus operandi of the Badoo gang that rocked Lagos in the past, while Mr Oladeinde admitted the incidents in Akinyele is becoming a source of concern to every resident of the state.

On hand to welcome the police commissioner to the Tribune House were the Editor, Saturday Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju; Manager, Sales Department, Dr (Mrs) Omotayo Lewis; Manager, Human Resources, Mrs Bukola Ezeamaka; Group Business Editor, Pastor Sulaimon Olanrewaju, while on the entourage of the police boss were the Area Commander, Iyaganku, ACP Sunday Oke; AC Administration, ACP Gabriel Dibie; Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Challenge, CSP Tayo Ogunjemisi; O/C SRS, CSP Olubunmi Apapa; O/C SARS, CSP Olusola Aremu; CSP Joseph Jayeoba; PPRO, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, among others.