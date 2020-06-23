EFCC arraigns man for alleged N2million fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal office yesterday arraigned one Damian Terhemba for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of about N2million.

Terhemba was arraigned on one count charge at the state High Court sitting in Makurdi.

According to the charge read to the defendant, “That you, Damian Oragbai Terhemba between 2017 and 2018 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being entrusted with the sum of N1, 906, 000 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Six Thousand Naira only) by one Iortule Aondowase for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model, but dishonestly misappropriated the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 312 of the Penal code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and punishable under section 313 of the same Law”.

Though the defendant, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him, the prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua requested for a trial date.

However, counsel to the defendant, I. M. Mari filed an application for bail and urged the court to grant him bail on the most liberal terms.

Justice M.A. Ikpambese who granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) adjourned the case till July 15, 2020.

