EFCC arraigns man for alleged N2million fraud

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
EFCC, Fraud, cases, court,EFCC, Makurdi, counterfeit currency

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal office yesterday arraigned one Damian Terhemba for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of about N2million.

Terhemba was arraigned on one count charge at the state High Court sitting in Makurdi.

According to the charge read to the defendant, “That you, Damian Oragbai Terhemba between 2017 and 2018 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being entrusted with the sum of N1, 906, 000 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Six Thousand Naira only) by one Iortule Aondowase for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model, but dishonestly misappropriated the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 312 of the Penal code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and punishable under section 313 of the same Law”.

ALSO READ: We’ll solve cases of killings in Akinyele soon, says Oyo CP

Though the defendant, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him, the prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua requested for a trial date.

However, counsel to the defendant, I. M. Mari filed an application for bail and urged the court to grant him bail on the most liberal terms.

Justice M.A. Ikpambese who granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira)  adjourned the case till July 15, 2020.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Not Yet Safe For Reopening Of Schools, FG Tells Govs
The Federal Government has advised the state governments not to aggravate the COVID-19 crisis by reopening of schools because of pressure from the children and parents… Read Full Story

Saudi Arabia Bars Travellers From 2020 Hajj
Nigerians and other nationalities planning to go to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 hajj may have had their hope dashed as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday said only persons already living in the country would participate… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

JOBS! JOBS!! JOBS!!!, MAKE MONEY FROM HOME AND GET PAID IN DOLLARS WORKING FULLY FROM HOME. YOU WILL BE PAID DAILY. CLICK HERE LINK TO BE PART OF IT.

You might also like
Latest News

PDP primary: Court grants accelerated hearing in suit seeking to stop Obaseki

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Rivers govt locks down Bonny, Onne communities

Latest News

New coronavirus cases soar worldwide

Latest News

EFCC traces salaries of additional 400 ghost workers to private account in Kwara

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More