The management of the Osun State University has assured students of its readiness to run academic calendar devoid of unnecessary delays, promising to henceforth graduate students every September following their final examinations in July of each year.

The Vice- Chancellor of the University, Professor Ayo Clement Adebooye, dropped the hint at the 4th Candido Da Rocha annual memorial lecture held at Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium Hall of the Citadel Of Learning in Osogbo.

According to the Vice Chancellor, “We want to be among the top 10 Universities in Nigeria and emerge among the top 25 in Africa by 2026. We know the various requirements for these, and we are pursuing them vigorously.

“We know that a consistently peaceful teaching and learning environment that is devoid of strike and student violence is critical, and this we have labored to establish and sustain.

“We know the role of a committed and happy workforce in the achievement of this, and we are committed to it by increasing our staff’s satisfaction level through beyond-the-bar packages and incentives. We know the criticality of the need for well-equipped laboratories and libraries, as well the deployment of modern technologies for knowledge impartation. We are also very strongly committed to this.”

He further remarked that, “I want to restate that we are very strongly committed to our vision and founding objectives as a responsible and highly responsive 21st Century University. Our targets are clear; and our strategies well defined.

“For the information of our special visitors and guests at this forum, this University has enjoyed the support of Nigerians, both of Osun State origin and non-Osun indigenes. One of such support was received from the great family of Candido Da Rocha.

“The name AbimbolaAinaOmololu-Mulele is associated with business and entrepreneurship. It is also a name that has continued to be a source of pride to quite a number of great Nigerians from home and across the globe.

“We shall continue to appreciate Late Mrs. AbimbolaAinaOmololu-Mulele for contributing to the advancement of Accountancy in this University through her initial donation of the sum of thirty-eight million naira (N38,000,000), and subsequent addition of twenty million naira (N20,000,000), totaling fifty-eight million naira (N58,000,000) as ‘Candido Da Rocha Trust Fund’ in honour of her late grandfather, Chief Candido Da Rocha.”

Speaking further, UNIOSUN Vice chancellor added, “The goal of the Trust Fund is to encourage research fellowship in accountancy, leading to an improved industry and an uplift in the standard of living.

“There is no doubt that this is one of the topmost endowments of this University, and we have continued to benefit immensely from it. It is in view of this that I will like to call on other good spirited individuals to emulate this kind gesture of writing our names in gold in the minds of the people by sowing seeds and partnering with the University to attain greater heights. We implore you to sow legacies, sow endowment and sow into the lives of our students”,he concluded.

In his lecture, the guest lecturer, who is the Vice- Chancellor, Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu charged the government to take measures to incorporate citizens in the process of formulating the annual budget to ensure accountability and openness.

According to him, “Citizens have the opportunity to provide feedback, express their priorities and voice issues linked to the distribution and expenditure of budget funds at public hearings, town hall meetings and consultations with the general public.”

“This method ensures that the budgeting process is open and transparent to the public while also allowing citizens to hold the government accountable for the decisions it makes regarding spending.”

