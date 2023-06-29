The Vice-Chancellor made the assurance while declaring open,the 3rd International Sustainable Development Dialogue organised by the Global Affairs and Sustainability Development Institute (GASDI) in conjunction with UNIOSUN, the African Network of Environmental Humanities, (ANEH), and Rachel Carson Center for Environment and Society (RCC), Munich Germany at the Campus of the institution.

He stressed that the university is favourably disposed to collaborate on issues geared towards providing solutions to any identified global and local challenges and charged scholars to proffer solutions to growing concerns about the human and natural disruptions of the ecosystem, especially as it affects the African continent.

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Anthony Kola-Olusanya, at the institution on Tuesday, the Vice- Chancellor pleaded remarked that the concerted efforts of scholars globally have led to the identification of key issues that have each constituted a body of knowledge, with growing scholarly interest, efforts, and output arising from each.

“UNIOSUN is ready to adopt any recommendation that will enhance the pursuit of the corporate mandate of teaching, research, and community service, and the university is favourably disposed to collaborate on issues geared towards providing solutions to any identified global and local challenges.”

” The issues involved include, but are not limited to, pollution, global warming, overpopulation, ocean acidification, deforestation, ozone layer depletion, among others.”

In his own submission at the event, the Director of GASDI regretted that the African continent is being faced with challenges of environmental transformation and climate change, despite its richness in natural and human resources.

He, however, harped on “the need for Africa to annex knowledge that is available in the public space and then develop the political will and leverage on our diplomatic skills as a people to be able to address our challenges.