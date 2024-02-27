The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Clement Adebooye on Tuesday disclosed that the university is set to implement the public service rule which states that, no staff should go home with less than 33 per cent of his salary.

Adebooye who disclosed this during the maiden annual lecture of the University Bursary Department held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium in Osogbo, assured that the university would ensure that its staff enjoy the rule starting from next month, March.

According to him, “by the end of March, we will not allow anyone to take home less than 33 per cent of their salary because there are people that are earning far lower than 30 per cent at present.

“So, we want to ensure that they take home at least, 33 per cent of their salary from the end of March.

“What, we have been able to do was to manage our resources. We don’t do things that are not important. We only focus on academic growth and development.

“We tried as much as possible to limit ourselves in order to cater for the welfare of our staff and the development and sustenance of our academic programmes.

Adebooye also noted that the management of the University has cut down some expenses to focus on staff welfare and academic growth.

According to the Vice Chancellor, some staff of the University were collecting less than 30 per cent of their salary as take-home, adding that the university is always committed to staff and student welfare.

“We also block holes. Corruption is almost at zero level in this university. We don’t encourage it, we don’t practice corruption and we don’t bring in people who will teach us.”

The Commissioner for Finance in the state who was the chairman of the occasion, Shola Ogungbile reiterated the state governor’s commitment to quality education.

According to him, “Governor Ademola Adeleke is always in support of the tertiary institutions in the state both financially and in other areas.

“We are all aware of the situation in the country now but since the education sector is very critical to the Governor of the state, we are giving our support to make sure that Osun state keeps the flag flying.”

Earlier in his words, the group lead discussant, Biodun Adedeji urged Nigerian universities to diversify their incomes to stay afloat in the current economic situation.

He said, “Nigeria Universities should be ready for more hardship, because of that, they must think outside the box. They must diversify their income stream.

“They must up their game in investment. They must do more collaboration. They must also take care of their students so that when they graduate, they will come back to give to the institution.”

Speaking on some of the achievements of the Bursary department, the Bursar of the University, Feruke Bolarinwa, said the University under him was able to recover over N280 million in unremitted funds from the service providers.

He also said full computerisation and automation of the Bursary department from Budget and Expenditure Control up to Store administration was done under him.

