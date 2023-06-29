A Family Court sitting at Oke-Eda, in Akure, Ondo state capital, has ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Daniel Udoh, at Olokuta Correctional Centre over sexual abuse and exploitation of a three-year-old girl.

Udoh was said to have committed the crime at his residence, No.5, Alayere Community, Oda Road area of Akure, and was charged with one count of sexual abuse.

The Prosecuting Police officer, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 5 pm on June 12, 2023.

He alleged that Udoh sexually took advantage of the three-year-old minor (name withheld) after luring her to his apartment and unlawfully took advantage of her.

“The victim’s mother, who heard her daughter crying, rushed to the scene and met the defendant molesting the little girl,’’ the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor explained that the offence contravenes Sections 32(a) Child’s Rights Law of Ondo State, 2006, and urged the court to remand the defendant pending the outcome of the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s DPP legal advice.

When the charges were read, Udoh, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Folashade Aduroja, remanded the defendant at Olokuta correctional facility, pending when the case would come up for mention.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE