The Management of Osun State University has announced the appointment of Mr Marcus Awobifa as the Acting Registrar following the completion of the tenure of the immediate past Registrar, Mr Gafar Adebayo Shittu, on Thursday, February 29.

This announcement is detailed in a release issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, on Thursday.

Adesoji disclosed that Mr Awobifa’s appointment was approved by the apex decision-making body of the University, the Governing Council, at its special meeting on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

“It will be recalled that the University had earlier advertised the positions of the Registrar, Bursar and Librarian on Monday, 27th November 2023, however, the tenure of Mr. Gafar Adebayo Shittu expired before the completion of the selection process, which necessitated the appointment of an acting Registrar to avoid vacuum.”

“The new Acting Registrar, prior to his appointment, served as the Director of Advancement of the University since March 1, 2016. Joining the University’s service in January 2008, Mr. Awobifa rose through the ranks to Deputy Registrar in March 2017. His commendable service includes active involvement in various committees within and outside the University, notably serving as the Chief Confidential Secretary in the UNIOSUN Project Office planning and implementation committee.”

ALSO READ: Oransanye report: Ohanaeze youths back Tinubu, kick against scrapping PRODA

“Mr Awobifa possesses a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH in 2012 and Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma. He has attended many conferences both locally and internationally. He is a member of many professional bodies including the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA).

“He has served in several Committees within and outside the University. He was a member of the selection team for the foundation staff of the University of Science and Technology, Ifaki-Ekiti (USTI) in March 2010 and a member of the selection team for the foundation staff of Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Edo State in September 2011. In 2016, he served as a member of Council Search Team representing the Congregation on the appointment processes of the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University. He was the immediate Secretary of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria,” added Adesoji.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE