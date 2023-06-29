Governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) in South West alongside the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and other prominent leaders are set to host President Bola Tinubu to a homecoming on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The celebration, which will be spearheaded by the Southwest Presidential Inauguration Celebration (SW PR-IN-CE) also includes other stakeholders, political bodies would take place at the Ojaja Resort in Ile-Ife, Osun.

The chairman of the group planning the post-inauguration ceremony, Professor Kayode Familoni and the head of the media and publicity sub-committee, Femi Odere spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Familoni disclosed that Governors Biodun Oyebanji(Ekiti), Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos) and Dapo Abiodun(Ogun) are expected to preside over the event, alongside other leaders of the ruling party across the country.

He stated that the event is significant to the unity and progress of the country as exemplified by the new president in his agenda for the country, adding that the people of the South West were determined to support the administration for success.

Familoni maintained that the new president since his assumption of office a month ago has demonstrated genuine intention for the development of the country with his policies and programs.

“We had a previous president who did not have a solid home in the past but for the first time we are having a president that is genuinely love and supported ;hence the uniqueness of the inauguration deserves a special event. We are planning an honorary degree for the president in one of the universities and as well a book launch in his honour

“Yoruba people regardless of political affiliation are ready to support him. The leaders are committed to his success and you can see what he achieved in one month, what some people can’t do in eight years.

“This coming celebration of our President is perhaps the first time that Yoruba sons and daughters from the Diaspora and within the country will have a structured and formal social gathering for a true Yoruba Sons as the President of this Republic.

“Two governors from the Southwest region will be the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of this unique occasion.”

The Professor of Economics, Public & International Affairs, also stated that the celebration will be the first gathering of Yoruba sons and daughters from diaspora and within Nigeria to celebrate a President from their race.





He noted that Governor Oyebanji has expressed commitment and support towards the success of the event.

On his part, Odere also disclosed that the committee has extended invitations to governors from the opposition parties, saying, ” we are not unmindful of the critical role that Governor Seyi Makinde played in his support for the president during the elections. We would be extremely happy if the Oyo State governor can grace our inauguration celebration for Asiwaju in the Southwest.”

