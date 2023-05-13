Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has declared that his administration will do away with any form of suspicion and recognize the rights of minorities in the state.

The Governor, therefore, reassured that the long sought-after Sayawa Chiefdom will soon be realized and recognized for the development and peaceful co-existence among the people of the state.

Bala Mohammed made the assertion when he attended the 2023 edition of the annual Nzem Berom cultural festival by the Berom people of Plateau state, tagged: “The Berom Economy: A metamorphosis”, held on Friday in Jos.

The Governor also reiterated the commitment of his administration to strengthening cooperation between Bauchi and Plateau states for economic development and the benefit of citizens and residents.

The Governor further stressed that the common heritage between the two neighbouring states will always be recognized and respected.

He emphasized the need to respect humanity, and diversity in order to have a way forward to using procurement for good governance.

The Governor said that Bauchi State Government recognizes the rights of minorities and has used scarce resources in the outgoing first tenure to do a lot of infrastructure in both rural and urban areas across the state.

Bala Mohammed added that he will continue to work hard in collaboration with the incoming PDP administration in Plateau state to ensure that the two states remain peaceful in addition to ensuring the peace and development of the residents.

For the umpteenth time since he was sworn in as the Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir declared and assured that the Sayawa Chiefdom will be actualized in no distant future bearing all administrative bottlenecks.

While congratulating the Gbong Gwom of Jos, Da Jacob Pam Buba, the incoming and outgoing Governors, Bala Mohammed called on them to join hands together to come up with guidelines and mechanisms that will assist his administration in the selection and implementation of the Chiefdom.

He then commended the organizers of the cultural festival for finding him worthy of being invited to be part of the celebration stressing that it was a demonstration of unity in diversity which must be upheld in order to make Nigeria a bigger and more united entity.





