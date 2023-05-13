Another first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Ajana Afa of Okeagbe in Akoko Northwest in Ondo State, His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr) Oladunjoye Fajana has joined his ancestors.

The death of Oba Fajana is coming a week after the passage of Oba Lawrence Babajide, the Oluoke of Oke-Igbo in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of the state joined his ancestors.

The transition of Oba Fajana was disclosed on Saturday by the traditional Chiefs of Afa-Okeagbe which was followed by 21 Gunshots to serve as salutes at the entrance of the Palace, signalling that the Paramount King in Okeagbe has rejoined his forebears.

Rumours of his demise were rife early this year when some traditional passage rites of cutting some trees in the Market when a reigning Ajana departs were observed.

This was also followed by the installation of one of the Princesses as the Regent but the announcement yesterday put an end to the speculation of the death of the Okeagbe Traditional

However, immediately after the announcement, the traditional rites of the passage of the traditional ruler who reigned for 32 years on the throne begun

The palace historian, Prince Foluso Arasanyin, confirmed the passage of the Monarch in a terse response to an enquiry by Reporters. He said, “Yes Afa-Okeagbe has just lost a great King, Kabiyesi Oladunjoye has joined his ancestors”.

“Our hearts are heavy, laden with pains and grief at the announcement of the passing to glory of our highly revered Monarch, Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, Ajana Afa of Okeagbe”, Arasanyin noted

Arasanyin said Oba Oladunjoye Fajana is a traditional ruler of note, and described him as a father, motivator and youth-driven monarch who would always encourage the youth to rise to the challenge of taking the lead in the rebuilding process of Nigeria.

The Asiwaju of Okeagbe, Otunba Solomon Oladunni while speaking on the demise of the late traditional ruler, described his reign as peaceful, progressive and eventful.

n his own reaction, one of the monarch’s sons, Prince Niyi Fajana, expressed sadness over the death of his father, Oba Oladunjoye Fajana saying his passing was a painful one, describing the monarch as a good father and traditional ruler who ensured peaceful coexistence among the people of Okeagbe Kingdom.





“My father was a great leader who was endowed with wisdom. He devoted his reign to the betterment of the people of Afa Okeagbe Community, state and the country”, Fajana said

Oba Oladunjoye was 80 years, was a former employee of the African Development Bank and the World Bank respectively.

During his reign, the throne of Ajana Afa of Okeagbe was elevated to the first-class monarch.

