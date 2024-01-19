Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to working with the esteemed traditional institutions to reconstruct and enhance the beloved state.

The Governor also pledged to intensify efforts to restore Bauchi’s former glory by ensuring that every sector of growth and development was harnessed.

Bala Mohammed gave the assurance when he welcomed the Bauchi State Council of Traditional Rulers, who visited him at the Government House in Bauchi, over the recent triumph in the Supreme Court.

Leading the delegation was His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu whose commendation and the Council’s pledge to support Governor Bala’s administration’s policies and initiatives are pivotal for the progress and development of Bauchi State through the #GreaterBauchi project.

Bala Mohammed appreciated the Emirs for the visit, saying that his Administration will continue to carry everybody along in the scheme of things.

The Governor also said that he holds in high esteem, members of the Traditional Institution for their continued support and prayers for the success Of his administration.

The Governor attributed the success of his administration to the massive support of the traditional institution and the entire people of Bauchi State, saying that his government will continue to partner with them for the growth and development of the state.

The governor added that if he fails, it is the traditional institution that fails and that he will continue to do his best to ensure that they are giving what is due to them.

He then charged them to continue to support security agencies in tackling the pockets of security challenges in various Communities acr

Emir of Bauchi, Alh. Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, who was accompanied by other members of the Council from the Six Emirates in the state, said that they were at the Government House to congratulate the Governor for his judicial victory which further confirmed his election.

He stressed that the Supreme Court judgement further indicated that he was indeed a true leader that the Bauchi people voted for during the 2023 general elections.

The Emirs expressed happiness that the Bala Mohammed administration has continued to implement projects and policies for the development of the state better than how it was before.

The Emir stressed that the projects can be seen in all the nooks and crannies of the state courtesy of his stakeholding and inclusive governance.

The monarch then pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the traditional institution to enable the administration to succeed, particularly in the areas of addressing security challenges in the state.

