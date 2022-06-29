We’II rebuild, restore Ekiti PDP’s lost glory ― Members

In the aftermath of the woeful performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, members have vowed to set machinery in motion towards restoring the lost glory of the party and reposition it for victory in future elections.

The members after its inaugural meeting on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti under the auspices of ‘The PDP Patriots’ said they would rally support from all stakeholders within in a bid to salvage the party and raises their voices.

In a statement by the Acting Chairman, Bayo Awogbemi, and the secretary, Bola Agboola, the group said its cut across all loyal and committed party members across the 177 wards, 16 local government areas of the state.

The statement read, “These people you see here today are a microscopic representation of our members, every committed member of the PDP who have and will still stand for the triumph of the Party despite challenges here and there is a patriot.

“There is no doubt that events before, during and after the governorship election left many members angry and disappointed and distraught. I can also assure you that majority of the members of this group are career men and women who have passion and genuine love for the PDP, men of integrity who have remained loyal to the party since its creation in 1998 and not for the money.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We have reviewed the performance of our party in the last election, we know where our leaders got it wrong, as much as we don’t want to wash our dirty linens in the public, we have vowed never to fold out arms, allow them to take the driver’s seat and crash the vehicle anymore.

“The PDP Patriots” is ready to ensure activities in Ekiti are put in proper perspective, we shall harness human and capital resources in ensuring PDP is restored to her place of pride. At inception, our party used to be a conglomeration where the son or daughter of a nobody with good character can rise to become anything in life. It was an association that thrived on respect for divergent opinions, tolerance for diversities and passion for human and capital development; it is obvious that Ekiti PDP today has taken a route completely antagonistic of these ethe. The PDP Patriots” will ensure a detour henceforth!





“To this end, The PDP Patriots harped on the need for the State Working Committee to take charge and paddle the party’s canoe at this crucial moment and that its commitment to the Atiku and PDP’s quest to rescue Nigeria from the claws of APC and Buhari remains sacrosanct.”

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

We’II rebuild, restore Ekiti PDP’s lost glory ― Members

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

We’II rebuild, restore Ekiti PDP’s lost glory ― Members