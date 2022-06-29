Police arraign 38 years old man for unlawful possession of human flesh, bones in Oyo

By Soji Ajibola
Police have arraigned a 38-year-old Jamiu Yekinni alleged to be in possession of human flesh and dried bones at Iyaganku was on Tuesday arraigned in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspect was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and unlawful possession of human flesh and bones. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the defendant allegedly conspired with another person to commit misconduct with regard to a corpse.

Ms Adedeji said that on June 23, at about 10:00 a.m., along Ibadan/Lagos Expressway, Guru Maharaji area, Ibadan, the defendant was accosted and allegedly found in his possession human flesh and dried human bones.

