We will inspect, certify 10 mobile transformers from Siemens before installation, says NEMSA

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) on Sunday said it would ensure that the 10 mobile transformers from Siemens are inspected and certified before installation.

It also disclosed that it had certified 10,692 out of the 15,000 electrical installations inspected in Nigeria in 2022, to ensure enforcement of safety.

The agency’s Managing Director, Aliyu Tahir, made the disclosure at an interactive session with journalists on the achievements of the agency in Abuja.

HD stated that the agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to meet the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in order to checkmate the importation of sub-standard electrical products in the country.

“From the inception of this program, NEMSA has been involved. We are part of the team that reviewed the technical specifications of these electrical materials and equipment before they are now allowed to be brought into the country.

“And we are also going to inspect them and certify them before they are finally energised across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, he noted that out of 15,931 electricity projects across the country, 10,692 have been certified fit for use.

His words: “We have inspected over 15,931 electricity projects across the country out of which 10,692 have been certified fit for use by NEMSA.

“We have also monitored 12,114 existing networks and power systems nationwide which is part of the agency’s mandate.”

The agency also revealed plans to restrict the 33KV line to substations because of their danger to lives and property outside the facility.

According to him, over 4,000 structures have been disconnected from the electricity supply but the structures are yet to be demolished owing to a lack of political will of the federal, state, and local governments.

Similarly, he disclosed that NEMSA was also collaborating with other agencies to ensure that they get rid of substandard electrical equipment and also checkmate electrical incidents.

He listed the agencies to include, the Federal Fire service, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) amongst others.

