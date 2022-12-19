Ooni, Alara, others grace Digital Space Capital Boss, Mrs Abitoye’s 20th wedding anniversary

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; Prophetess Olujuwon Olubori have graced the 20th wedding anniversary of Digital Space Capital boss, Dr. Olubukola Abitoye and husband, Mr. Benjamin Abitoye yesterday in Lagos.

Mainstreet microfinance bank, Parallex bank, Blackstone Capital, KAB Constructions and so many others were also represented.

Speaking at the event, Ooni of Ife expressed his commitment to her business, assuring her clients of honesty and dedication to duties.

Oba Ogunwusi described the 20 years anniversary as a living testimony of perseverance, dedication, commitment, and understanding.

He, therefore, prayed that the couple lives long in health and wealth to eat the fruits of their labour.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Mr. Gabriel Ekanang described Mrs. Bukola as one of the best in the financial services industry, urging his company’s Managing Director to borrow a leaf from her ingenuity.

Ekanang, therefore, made a commitment of increasing his company’s business transaction with Digital Space Capital by 500 million naira.

In celebrating her husband at 50 at the 2-in-1 event, The Managing Director, Digital Space Capital, Dr. Olubukola Abitoye described him as someone who believes in her even more than herself.

Dr. Bukola noted that she has that trust and respect for him because she adores him so much.

The MD stated that she will forever be grateful to Almighty God for meeting him as he has been really supportive.

