Gunmen allegedly shot dead Ebonyi Commissioner in Anambra

A Commissioner in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Commission, Barrister Leonard Chibuzor Alegu, has been allegedly shot dead by suspected gunmen in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, December 17, along Enugu – Onitsha expressway, in the Umunya community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source hinted that the deceased lawyer was traveling from Abakaliki to Onitsha to attend a child dedication when the incident occurred.

It was further gathered that the deceased allegedly stopped to ease himself when his killers accosted him, and in the process of struggling to escape from them, he was allegedly shot in the stomach; and the killers made away with his vehicle and phone.

Anambra’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not confirm the incident at press time, saying such information was yet to reach the command.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Abakaliki Lawyers Association, Barrister Victor Alo, told newsmen on the phone that the deceased was rushed to Immaculate Heart Hospital, Umudioka, where he was confirmed dead.

Alo, who is also a legal practitioner based in Onitsha, also told newsmen that the body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary at Awkuzu, adding that they have reported the case at Oyi Divisional Police Headquarters, at Nteje, Anambra State.

