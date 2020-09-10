We will continue agitating for students’ rights in South West ― NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the South West (Zone D) has promised to continue the agitation for the emancipation and upliftment of students in the zone.

The Secretary-General of NANS in the zone, Giwa Yisa Temitope in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Thursday said the group is poised for the growth and development of Nigerian Students by constantly engaging policies and programmes of government.

Giwa who announced the appointment of Ajayi Tolulope, a student of the political science department of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE) as his Director of Sports expressed hope that the new officer would discharge his duties effectively.

According to him, ” Your appointment into this position of trust and confidence was made upon a careful assessment of your competence, track record of performance, dedication to duty, vast experience in struggle, patriotic disposition and expressed loyalty. I believe that you will employ these qualities towards ensuring effective discharge of your assigned duties.

” As we move towards ensuring liberation and emancipation of Nigerian students, it is my sincere hope that you will contribute your quota towards the effective representation of student, most especially in our dear zone.”

