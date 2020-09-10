Court remands deaconess over child abuse in Kaduna

The Senior Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Gabasawa, Taiwo Road, Kaduna, has ordered that one Deaconess Yemi Awolola, who is standing trial for inflicting bodily pain on a 14-year-old house help, Princess Michael, be remanded in a correctional facility (prison) until September 17, 2020.

The accused and two other minors were brought before the court on Monday, July 13, and were later transferred to Magistrate Court 3 with the judge adjourning the case to 27th August 2020 for hearing.

However, on Thursday, August 27, the presiding judge of Magistrate Court 3 was transferred to another court and the case was brought back to Magistrate court 1.

The presiding Magistrate, Court 1, Benjamin Hassan, after reading the appeal to the three defendants both in English and Hausa languages pointed out that, in relation to section 207 of First Information Report (FIR), it is only the High Court that could entertain the matter as Magistrate court lacks the jurisdiction to continue.

However when the case came up September 10 (today) the Magistrate Court 1, maintained that the Court is still waiting for the advice from the Ministry of Justice, Kaduna State which made it adjourned the case till September 17.

The new date, granted was suggested by the Counsel to the three defendants, Ali Ibrahim Omachi t without opposition from the Complainant, Barrister Bukola Ajao since the prosecution assured the court that the advice from the Ministry of Justice may be transmitted within a week.

It would be recalled, Awolola had on 3rd July 2020, at her residence, 1, Shagari Estate, Barnawa Kaduna, ordered her daughter (a minor and second defendant) and another house help (a minor and third defendant) to hold the hands and legs of a14-year-old house help, Princess Michael, while she used lighter to burn her genitals and buttocks over allegation of hidden her foodstuff.

