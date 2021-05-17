We need prayers to save Nigeria from total doom ― Oba Tejuoso

The Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, has called on Nigerians to seek the face of God for the redemption of the country in the light of many challenges facing it.

He submitted that only prayers could save the country from doom because the people have failed to follow God’s guidance in the scheme of doing things.

Oba Tejuoso stated this while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up to celebrate his 32nd coronation anniversary, at his Ibara residence, on Sunday, in Abeokuta.

The first-class monarch said the planned 32-hour marathon praise which runs from Monday till Tuesday was one of the ways to pray through to God on Nigeria’s situation and also a show of appreciation to his maker for keeping him this far on the throne of his forebears.

He added, “We have annoyed God to a great extent not caring about us because we have gone astray but if we could try and get back to God things will be better.

“The way things are going it is only God that can help us. It is one of the reasons we are running out programme the way we are running it. We are starting a 32 marathon prayer to God.”

The Chairman of the coronation anniversary planning committee, Alh M.A Kazeem, said other programmes for the anniversary include paying homage to the traditional ruler for blessings by subjects.

He added that two to three worthy sons and daughters of Oke Ona Egba will be bestowed with traditional titles for their immense contributions to the development of their community.

While saying that a special service both in the Christian and Muslim manner would be observed at the Osile’s Palace in Sapon area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.