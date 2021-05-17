Ojukwu’s spirit will be happy to see Nnewi man become Anambra next gov – APGA aspirant

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and governorship aspirant for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Mr John Chuma Nwosu, on Monday, said that allowing an Nnewi man to succeed Obiano remained the surest way to ensure equity, fairness and also appreciate all that the late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu did for the Igbos.

Nwosu, a technocrat and Information Technology expert, who spoke while on a consultative tour of Onitsha, noted that Ojukwu’s spirit would be happy to see an Nnewi man become governor of Anambra State considering that he devoted his life towards the liberation of the Igbo and was also the soul and body of APGA, the ruling party in Anambra State.

He also argued that equity and fairness demanded that a competent Nnewi man should govern Anambra since the old Aguata region and Ihiala had produced governors in the past, while the Nnewi axis had never produced any.

On his aspiration to govern the state, he promised that if given the party ticket and elected governor, he would not only consolidate on the achievements of both former and present governors in the state but create a government that would be all-embracing and development-driven anchored on transparency and accountability.

Nwosu said he would enthrone a maintenance culture in the state and ensured that rules and laws are obeyed in order to create a decent society where there would be prosperity and order.

“Looking at the three blocs in the south, I am someone that believes in equity. Aguata bloc has produced an elected governor in the past in the person of Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the Ihiala axis has produced a governor too in the person of Mbadinuju. It is only the Nnewi axis that has not gotten one. But if you look at the political history of Anambra State, Nnewi axis has shown commendable leadership and sacrifice in the past,” he posited.

“They have sacrificed so much for the entire Igbo race. When you remember the late Ikemba Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who was the image behind my party, APGA, you will see that it is just proper that you give it to the Nnewi man. We believe that Nnewi has the right people to govern Anambra State.

“Come to Nnewi today and you see that most of the development projects have been done through private efforts and we believe that with such innovative ideas and ingenuity, given the chance in the public sphere, a typical Nnewi man will do it better as Anambra Governor. We are relying on equity, fairness and competence too,” Nwosu added.

“If my aspiration works out, it’s not going to be a one-man show government. Democracy they say is the government of the people by the people and for the people. My own government will be all-embracing. It has been put in practice in my company where we have people from all tribes and geopolitical zone working and offices across the regions too,” he assured.

The APGA guber aspirant noted that Anambra needed a bridge-builder who could unite the people together, irrespective of the area of origin, religious denomination or creed, adding that unity at the various state levels would translate to national unity.

