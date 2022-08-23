We have not increased our charges —FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hasattributed the increase in air fares to the astronomical costof aviation fuel which it has said had adversely affectedairline operators worldwide.

The organisation however said despite the challenges that ithas not increased its charges across the airports.

The organisation made this known in view of the rumour thatit had increased its charges.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs FaithfulHope-Ivbaze and made available to aviation journalists declared “The charges being collected by FAAN are statutory,and therefore, cannot be increased without the knowledge ofour esteemed passengers and other airport users.

“We are mindful of the challenges of our esteemed passengersand other airport users as a result of the increase inairfares,hence the need not to do so.

“However,the Federal Government and agencies within theaviation sector have intensified efforts to ensure that thechallenges facing it are resolved.”

