Cellulant Nigeria assures of its commitment to SME growth

A Pan-African payments company ensuring transactions’ safety, security and integrity, Cellulant Nigeria has pledged its commitment to the growth of Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Head, SME Sales, Cellulant Nigeria, Ademola Okuleye, gave the assurance during an appearance on Arise TV’s Global Business Report while discussing using technology to improve Nigeria’s SMEs.

Okuleye, who explained that adopting technology will help SMEs reduce operational costs and maximise profit, said Cellulant provides a secure, seamless payment and collection platform that allows them to focus on other business areas.

He explained that technology has been a significant driver in improving the efficiency of SMEs in Nigeria in many areas such as power, human resources and payroll.

“There are many ways technology through the use of software and apps readily available today is helping SMEs cut operational costs. If you look at power, renewable energy helps SMEs reduce power costs. Non-core staffing functions can be outsourced to existing apps for accounting, payroll and setting up meetings. There are many apps for communication, too, and that’s why the value of voice calls is reducing viz-a-viz data calls. You are here in Lagos but can set up meetings with customers in any part of the world. Technology improves your revenue because your cost of operation is reduced,” Okuleye said.

He added that when it comes to payments, Cellulant is onboarding SMEs to resolve their payment and collection issues by directly providing solutions that enable them to collect payments or payout to their customers.

“We have a platform that makes it easy for businesses to monitor transactions, reconcile and settle funds seamlessly. If you’re a CEO in Lagos and have several stores across the country, you can view all your business transactions on one dashboard. Easy access to your payments operations gives business leaders across Nigeria more time to do other things.”

On who is responsible for hastening the adoption of technology between the government and private sector, Okuleye said it’s a shared responsibility.

“The government has a responsibility regarding regulations needed to make business easy for SMEs and infrastructure, which is the biggest problem we have in Nigeria and Africa. There’s also a huge burden on the private sector, which sells the products and needs to create awareness. The private sector can create forums and events where SME owners and proprietors can come together and gain a basic understanding of the technology.”

Cellulant provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional, and local merchants across Africa. It has a physical presence in 18 countries and processes payments for businesses in 35 others. It offers a single API payments gateway called Tingg that enables companies to collect payments online and offline, delivering seamless payment experiences for their customers.

