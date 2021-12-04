We have no capacity to generate N3.1bn revenue in 10 months, Ojukwu varsity debunks false report

Management of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State, has debunked information making the round that the university generated 1.3 billion naira within ten months of 2021.

The Management while advising the general public to disregard the information and consider that as junk journalism, unprofessional reportage, and manipulations of the enemies of the University, noted that the University under the leadership of Professor Greg Nwakoby, the Vice-Chancellor, has no capacity to generate such amount of money within ten months.

The reaction was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Awka, on Saturday, by Professor Chukwueloka Christian, the University’s Public Relations Officer.

The statement read: The false and unguarded report of some faceless and unethical journalists about Anambra State University entitled, “2022 Budget: Anambra University Generates N3.1bn Revenue in 10 Months” has reached the management of the university.

The faceless reporter claimed that Prof. Solomon EKwenze during a budget defence said that Anambra university generates N3.1 billion revenue in10 months. This is fallacious and ill-conceived and embarrassing to the university community.

The public is therefore made to know the following: The publication is malicious and unfounded in fact, Prof. Solomon Ekwenze is not the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration but Prof Mathias Ananti, Prof. Ekwenze Solomon did not make any such statement to the House of Assembly Committee at any time including during the budget defence as no such issue was discussed before the aforesaid committee of the House of Assembly, the University did not make such an amount of money between January to October 2021 or at any such time.

The publication is, as a matter of fact, most embarrassing to the University community as it is junk, fallacious, and ill-conceived.

“It is therefore obvious that this uncouth and fallacious report from pocket journalists, who do not have addresses, is the manipulation of enemies of the university.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…We have no capacity We have no capacity

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…We have no capacity We have no capacity