Obiano approves establishment of Anambra Disability Rights Commission 

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, has approved the establishment of Anambra State Disability Rights Commission.

This is in commemoration of the 2021 International Day of Persons with Disability.

The Special Adviser to Governor Obiano on Disability Matters, Barrister Chuks Ezewuzie disclosed this during a press briefing to commemorate the 2021 International Day of Persons with Disability.

According to Barr. Ezewuzie who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the newly approved commission, the governor signed the Anambra State Disability Rights Law in 2018, making Anambra the first State in the South East region to sign the bill into law.

Ezewuzie, a lawyer noted that what the governor has done is in conformity with section three sub-section one of the Disability Rights Law.

He added that Governor Obiano has also authorized the Commission to commence work immediately on the implementation of the provisions of the Disability Rights Law as the Anambra State Disability Rights Commission is the domestication of the United Nations Convention on the rights of persons with disability.

In his address, the Chairman, Anambra State Association of Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Comrade Ugochukwu Okeke said that third December every year is set aside by the United Nations since 1992 to be observed with varying decree of success around the world, and that the day was aimed at promoting an understating of disability issues and mobilized support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of persons with disability.

Comrade Okeke commended Governor Obiano for all his magnanimity to persons living with disability in Anambra State.

Representatives of the blind, deaf and Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption all spoke at the event which had its theme as “leadership and participation of persons with disability towards an inclusive, accessible sustainable COVID-19 world.”

