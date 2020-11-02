We have jurisdiction to hear case over Emir of Zazzau, Court rules

The Presiding Judge of Kaduna High Court sitting, in Zaria, Justice Kabir Dabo, has ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear the case filed by Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau) against the appointment of Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau.

This was even as it adjourned the case to November 5, 2020.

When the case came up on Monday, the judge after hearing the arguments presented to the court by both the counsels of the plaintiff and defendants ruled that it has the powers to entertain the case.

Thus, he adjourned the case to November 5, 2020, in order to allow interlocutory injunction filed by the lawyer of the plaintiff, Ustaz Yunus on behalf of the defendant.

It will be recalled, that the state government had filed a motion before the court challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit brought it.

Meanwhile, the coronation of the new emir is slated to take place on November 9, 2020.

A source at the palace who pleaded for anonymity revealed that the palace is taking a new leaf as the renovation of the palace has commenced in earnest.

Apart from that, he said invitation cards had been sent to important dignitaries across the length and breadth of this country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 623 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded in six months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 623 new cases reported between October 18 and 24 is a reduction from the 1,143 recorded the previous week…

Gbajabiamila Calls For Amendment Of Federal Character Laws

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has underscored the urgent need for review the extant definition of federal character in the Nigerian Constitution….

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke…

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp…