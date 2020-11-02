Aftermath of #ENDSARS: Northern governors appoint Emirs of Zazzau, Lafia to head committees

As part of measures to tackle the myriad of problems confronting the region, the Northern States Governors Forum has set up two committees to be headed by two first-class emirs that would meet with stakeholders and proffer ways of moving the region forward.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli was appointed to head the committee for Youth and Civil societies, while the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad is to head the committee on the roles of traditional rulers.

The was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the expanded meeting of the forum which was attended by the Senate President, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief of Staff, Minister of Information FCT Minister, Sultan of Sokoto Chairmen of Northern traditional rulers and lawmakers from the Senate and House of Representatives held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Monday.

Addressing newsmen on the development was the chairman of the forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The Committee on Youth and Civil Societies has one representative each from geopolitical zones, one youth of each geopolitical zones and one representative for women/girls.

There is also one representative each for Muslim and Christian clerics, persons living with disability, business community and a representative of the Inspector General of Police.

While the committee on the role of traditional rulers has two representatives from the National Assembly, one representative from each of the three zones, as well as from the Federal Executive Council.

