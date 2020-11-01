We didn’t loot ancestral antiquities ― Ila Orangun ruling house

Arutu, one of the three ruling houses in Ila-Orangun, headquarters of Ila Local Government Area of Osun State over the weekend described as untrue speculation that it was involved in the looting of ancestral antiquities belonging to the ancient town.

The Arutu ruling house also threatened to institute legal action against any individual or group that attributes the family with the looting of the ancestral antiquities.

In a statement signed by the head of Arutu ruling house, Prince Olayiwola Abimbola, they also refuted age-long insinuation that the family was the same as Oboyunmoyara.

The statement quoted Abimbola to have said that the Arutu-Oluokun ruling house which had produced three Orangun of Ila, including the incumbent, Oba Wahab Oyedotun Bibire, adding that the family is one of the three eligible to the throne of Orangun by virtue of the extant laws guiding the selection and appointment of the first class monarch.

He recalled that Oba Ajiboye Oboyun who reigned between 1314 and 1353 AD was referred to as Oboyunmoyara because he allegedly buried some valuables belonging to the town, saying the community still remember Oba Oboyun till date for the atrocities he committed while on the throne of Orangun.

Abimbola, however, distanced the Arutu-Oluokun ruling house from the Oboyunmoyara, saying the two families have nothing in common and thereby urged the people of Ila-Orangun and Yoruba land in general not to join the two families together.

“Members of the Arutu ruling house want to say it loud and clear that any individual, corporate organization or group of people caught peddling the name which does not belong to Arutu royal house shall face the wrath of the law,” he stressed.

He said the current Orangun of Ila-Orangun, Oba Bibire who is a descendant of Arutu had attracted many developments to the ancient town and deserves the commendation of all indigenes of the town.

