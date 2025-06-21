We didn’t abandon Nigerians stranded in Iran — FG

The Federal Government has denied reports that the Nigerian Embassy in Iran has been shut down, leaving citizens stranded amid the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel.

In a press statement released on Saturday and signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Ministry described the claims circulating online and in some media outlets as “false and misleading.”

It assured the public, particularly Nigerians currently in Iran, that the Embassy in Tehran remains operational and fully committed to safeguarding their welfare and security.

While confirming that regular office operations have been disrupted by ongoing bombings in Tehran, the Ministry clarified that embassy staff are continuing their duties remotely.

In a bid to ensure the safe evacuation of Nigerians from Iran, the government disclosed that negotiations with the Republic of Armenia for a secure passage through Yerevan have reached an advanced stage.

This followed a meeting between the Nigerian Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires in Tehran, Dr. Abdulrasheed Omar Lawal, and Armenia’s Acting Director for Middle East and Africa, Mr. Levon Petrosyan, during which a formal request for assistance was presented.

Describing Armenia’s intervention as “compassionate,” the Ministry said the development highlights the value of international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation during crises. It added, “Nigeria deeply appreciates the willingness of Armenia to assist in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens caught in the distressing situation.”

Reaffirming Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with Armenia, the Ministry expressed optimism about deepening relations between both nations, anchored on mutual respect and shared humanity.

As part of ongoing efforts, the Federal Government said it is working closely with Armenian authorities and other international partners to coordinate a smooth evacuation process.

Nigerians in Iran who require assistance have been advised to contact the Embassy through emergency lines: Mr. Esson Anzaku at +989393216872 and Abutalib at +989024199018. They can also reach out via email at nigeria.tehran@mfa.gov.ng, anzakuesson02@gmail.com, and lawshed@yahoo.com.

Citizens were further urged to stay in touch with designated community coordinators and join the Nigerian group on the local messaging platform, eitaa, for real-time updates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring the situation and assured that all necessary steps would continue to be taken to protect Nigerians abroad.

