NEMA creates awareness on tanker accidents, fire prevention in Kwara

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Minna Operations Office has launched an awareness campaign focused on preventing tanker accidents and fires in Kwara State.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, emphasized that the tanker accident prevention Kwara campaign is not just another event, but a call to action.

Held at Oloru Tanker Park in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara, the campaign aims to educate the public about the dangers associated with tanker accidents and fires.

Umar, represented by Mr. Hussaini Isah, Head of Operations for Niger and Kwara, highlighted that the campaign seeks to raise awareness of the risks involved in tanker operations.

“Let gathering be the start of a new chapter where we shift from reaction to prevention, from silence to advocacy, from complacency to collective responsibilities,” she said.

She said the tanker accident prevention Kwara campaign was to share knowledge and best practices to prevent disasters and strengthen partnerships between government agencies, emergency responders and the public.

Other objectives of the campaign were to reduce the frequency and impact of tanker explosions and fires and urged participants to actively engage and share ideas to champion safety in their communities.

She emphasised the need for collective responsibility in preventing disasters while acknowledging the importance of collaboration in achieving the agency’s goals.

Also speaking, Mr. Moshood Mogaji, Executive Secretary of Kwara State Emergency Management Agency (KWASEMA), said stakeholders have a collective responsibility to prevent disasters.

In his remarks, Alh. Suleiman Abdulaziz, Vice Chairman of Moro Local Government Area, appreciated NEMA for sensitising residents of the area on the dangers of tanker accidents and fire.

The campaign featured emergency safety training by the Nigerian Red Cross Society and fire safety training by Kwara Fire Service as well as the distribution of educational flyers and stickers in English, Yoruba and Nupe languages.

Participates include; Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the police, Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and traditional leaders.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE