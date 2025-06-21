Speaker Abass, Reps Minority Caucus condemn killing of 12 travelers in Plateau

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of 12 travelers from Basawa community in Zaria, who were attacked by assailants in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The victims were traveling to Qua’an Pan LGA for a wedding ceremony when the incident occurred on Friday night.

Describing the act as “barbaric, tragic, and cruel,” Speaker Abbas urged security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators, emphasizing that the killings of Nigerians must stop forthwith.

“We cannot afford to be losing the lives of our compatriots in such cruel and barbaric manner. This is condemnable and unacceptable,” he stated.

The Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of 12 travelers killed and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack. He also called for calm and urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding.

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, led by Rep O.K Chinda, Minority Leader, also strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “unacceptable, unfortunate, and barbaric.”

The Caucus expressed deep sadness and outrage over the incident, noting that the victims were innocent travelers who bore no arms, only gifts, kola nuts, and goodwill.

The Caucus commended the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Army, which prevented further loss of life. However, they questioned how the nation had become so callous, allowing joyful travelers to be mistaken for threats and murdered in cold blood.

The Minority Caucus demanded a full investigation into the attack and called on the Plateau State and Federal Governments to implement security and reconciliation initiatives. They stressed the need for a holistic approach combining justice, dialogue, security, and reconciliation, emphasizing that piecemeal responses would no longer suffice.

The Caucus extended condolences to the grieving families of Basawa, stating, “This tragedy must be the turning point; not just in words, but in action.”

They urged the government to ensure peace-building mechanisms are urgently instituted, foster dialogue between communities, and bring perpetrators of violence to justice swiftly and transparently.