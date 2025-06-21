FG suspends two prison officers for processing passport for convicted inmate

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the suspension of two of its personnel involved in helping a convicted inmate who was caught processing a passport while in custody.



The Service to clarify that the misconduct was detected through the automated passport application process and other holistic reforms within the Nigeria Immigration Service a fortnight ago.



Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Umar Abubakar in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said this particularly speaks to inter-agency collaboration and cooperation.



Part of the statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has been drawn to a recent media report that a convicted inmate was caught processing a passport while in custody.



“The service found out that such actions contradict established rules and procedures, and are unacceptable and impermissible.

“Subsequently, necessary disciplinary actions were taken including the suspension of the two (2) correctional personnel implicated in the incident by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) chaired by the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubumni Tunji-Ojo.



“The Controller General of Corrections (CGC) Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has reiterated his commitment to upholding discipline, transparency, and professionalism in all custodial centres across the country,” it stated.



The NCoS boss emphasized that any personnel found engaging in acts of misconduct, corruption, or sabotage would be shown the way out of the system.



“The public is assured that the Service remains committed to its mandate of safe custody, humane treatment, and reform of inmates in line with global best practices,” he added.

