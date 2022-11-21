We conducted 36 lab investigations, fined erring stores over N11m, in 3 years —LASCOPA

The agency in charge of consumer rights protection in Lagos, the Lagos State Consumers Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has said it conducted a total of 36 major laboratory investigations on consumables, between 2019 till now.

The agency’s General Manager, Mr. Adebayo Solebo, made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the Lagos International Trade Fair, held recently in Lagos.

Solebo, who described the findings of the lab investigation as ‘quite revealing’, stated that the agency, during this period, also fined some supermarkets and provision stores, within the metropolis, the sum of N11.6million, for engaging in the sales of expired products, and displaying products without basic information on their shelves.

According to him, the agency had, as part of its efforts at protecting consumers in the state from consuming harmful products, had also begun a sensitization/capacity training programme for traders on sales, proper storage and handling of powdered milk in all markets in the state.

Decrying the way plastic bottle drinks are indiscriminately displayed by sellers of those products in the state, Solebo stated that the agency had also started to parley with traders dealing with such products, with the aim of drawing their attention to the health implications of exposing such products to the sunlight.

The LASCOPA boss added that a total number of 25 court cases were instituted against erring stores, companies and individuals, who failed to comply with consumer protection right laws, during that period, with 12 of such cases adjudicated and closed.