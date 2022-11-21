Cadbury Nigeria unveils new biscuit offering

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, has announced the introduction of Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit into the Nigerian market.

Announcing the launch in Lagos, to Cadbury Business Partners (CBPs), invited guests and other stakeholders, the Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, described the launch of the biscuit as a milestone for the company; since it marked the addition of a fourth product category to its existing portfolio.

She stated that the decision to come up with the biscuit stemmed from the need to provide further options to the health and quality-conscious consumers of the company.

“Health and quality have become extremely important to our customers. They prefer snacking products that provide wholesome nourishment. Taste also continues to be a significant aspect for them, and we have capitalized on this desire to launch biscuits, following extensive market research,” she stated.

While acknowledging the industry’s regulatory agencies, for their efforts at ensuring that the company delivered quality and healthy products to Nigerians, Adeboye also reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring that consumers of its products, get value for their money.

Besides enhancing the snacking experiences of consumers, the Cadbury West Africa boss also expressed her delight that the biscuit plant would go a long way in creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs along the value chain.

“Our growth mindset will drive us to continue introducing products that meet the needs of our consumers,” she added.





Category Manager, Cocoa Beverages and Biscuit, Cadbury Nigeria, Tolulope Olaoye, explained that the reason for introducing the biscuit, which comes in two consumer pack units of 6 and 10 cookies, is to provide consumers with ‘a distinctive fun-filled experience’ and diverse selection of product options.