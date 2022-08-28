We are still looking for Deborah Samuel’s killers ― Police

Sokoto State Police Command has said they are still looking for the killers of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education who was killed over the allegation of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Recall that the deceased was stoned to death in May 2022 by angry mob comprising of outsiders and students of the college.

Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sanusi Abubakar, said in an interview in Sokoto at the weekend that those arrested by the police were not the prime suspects.

“But they were among those who organised the violent riot in the college,” he said.

He pointed out that those arrested are still in custody as directed by the court while the killers are still at large.

Nonetheless, he was quick to add that efforts are being intensified to arrest the prime suspects.

“Those ones we arrested then, though not the suspected killers, contributed to the violent riot and were arraigned in court where the judge ordered that they should be remanded,” he remarked.

Abubakar also said “concerning those suspected killers, we have circulated their pictures to media houses and sent our intelligence to every part of the state.

“We are still on the lookout for them and we are confident of arresting them wherever they may be hiding. We will flush them out and arraign them before a competent court of law,” he added.

He insisted that the police would not be biased on the case, as the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Gumel, would ensure that justice prevailed.

