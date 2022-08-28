Gunmen kill worshiper in Plateau

A middle-aged woman identified as Lyop Dalyop has been killed by gunmen at Bagai village in Bachi District of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the woman had gone to clean up her church premises along with other church workers on Saturday in preparation for Sunday Service when she was killed.

An eyewitness told Nigerian Tribune that shortly after she returned from the exercise at Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Bangai, the militia who have been lurking within the vicinity shot her on the head as she was about to enter her house.

It was gathered that before those within the vicinity could fully realise what happened, the gunmen had disappeared leaving the woman in a pool of her blood.

A source in the village further disclosed that farmers in most villages in the local government hardly go to their farms for fear of being attacked by the gunmen.

“There are several instances where farmers had been attacked in their farms by these elements suspected to be militia. Presently, our farmers go to their farms in groups for fear of being attacked,” the source said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached for confirmation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC REC Nominees: Lawyers Threaten To Sue Buhari

A former vice president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Ikeja Branch of the body, Dr Monday Ubani, has threatened to drag President Buhari and the Senate to court if they do not withdraw and reject the nominations of REC nominees deemed to the APC members….

Tinubu Commends Buhari Over Resolve To Support APC Candidates

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his loyalty and commitment to the party and her victory in the February 25, 2023 elections….

Bandits Kill Soldier, Abduct Zimbabwean In Kaduna

Bandits stormed a farm in Anchau village of Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed a soldier who was detailed to provide security in the company. It was gathered that in the process, the bandits abducted two personnel, a Zimbabwean national and a Nigerian….