Bandits kill soldier, abduct Zimbabwean in Kaduna

Bandits stormed a farm in Anchau village of Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed a soldier who was detailed to provide security in the company.

It was gathered that in the process, the bandits abducted two personnel, a Zimbabwean national and a Nigerian.

A member of the vigilante in the area who pleaded for anonymity told newsmen at the weekend that the bandits invaded the farm around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

‎He said, “Bandits attacked and killed a soldier working in a farm company. They also kidnapped one Mr Charles Choko from Zimbabwe and one Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano State.”

According to him, a team of security personnel were sighted on Friday ‎going inside the bush apparently to rescue the victims.

At the time of filing the report the chairman of the local government, Bashir Suleiman Zuntu did not pick up his calls.

Also when contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the incident.

