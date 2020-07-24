We are ready to accept, integrate repentant Boko Haram members ― Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State Government has declared its readiness to accept and integrate 2 indigenes of the state who have repented from the activities of the dreaded Islamic group, Boko Haram and seized to be members of the group.

The declaration was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while receiving members of the Operation Safe Corridor who visited him at the Council Chambers of the Government House Bauchi

The Governor said that the state government is ready to support the initiative in order to enable those involved to be integrated into society and start living a normal life.

Bala Mohammed who regretted that people have been forced into terrorism because of injustice and bad governance said that his administration has developed a model for interaction with stakeholders in order to address all kind of grievances with the aim of righting every wrong.

He then appealed to the management of the Operation Safe Corridor to be inclusive by engaging religious leaders in its activities so as to contribute to achieving the set objectives.

The Governor appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for finding its necessary to come up with the initiative, describing it as a solution to some of the insecurity challenges in the country.

He said that ” I wish to welcome you to Bauchi and to appreciate you for the visit in recognition of our responsibilities as leaders, we thank the President for finding it necessary to establish the operation which we believe is the only solution that will accommodate, integrate these people who engaged in terrorism for many perception and other reasons.”

The Governor added, “Injustice and bad governance are some of the reasons for the involvement of people into criminal activities, but I want to request the coordinator of the operation to include religious leaders because of their influence in the society.”

He further said that the state government has already focused on addressing gaps in infrastructure and services as well as managing perception using strategies in an effort to meet the expectations of the citizens.

The Governor assured to work in close collaboration with the initiative by providing them with the required tools to operate for the repentant Boko Haram members to be useful members of the society.

He assured that “We as Government and myself who was been so loved and voted with all the challenges, I know my responsibility and we will live up to it, be rest assure of our support to ensure all those involved are integrated into the society.”

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Operation Safe Corridor, Major General MB Shafa said that the visit is to brief the Governor on the activities of the initiative and to solicit for his support for better performance.

He added that the Operation has embarked on a tour to states of the North-East zone in preparation for the re-integration of its clients who have been in training in the past six months.

MB SHAFA said that “Your Excellency in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari established Operation Safe Corridor at a time when the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies were making significant gains in tackling insecurity in the northeast region.”

He added that “The President in his wisdom, so the need to encourage those willing and repentant to lay down their arms and embrace peace so as to be rehabilitated and integrated into the society.”

“Operation Safe Corridor with representatives from 17 different MDA’s, 468 staff, two out of its participants who will be graduated this coming Saturday are from Bauchi State”, he further said.

Major General Shafa then informed the Governor that the operation is a multi-agency humanitarian initiative guided by the international, humanitarian and human right law.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE