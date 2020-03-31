We are not going to lockdown Oyo, Makinde reaffirms

The governor of Oyo State, Engr Oluwaseyi Makinde has, on Tuesday, reaffirmed that there will not be a total lockdown of the State in the cause of the curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Makinde, while addressing the people of Oyo State, in a media chat with a popular broadcast journalist, Isaac Brown, via a telephone conversation, on a radio programme, tagged SITUATION ROOM ON COVID-19, on Fresh 105.9FM in Ibadan said that locking down the entire state will do the citizenry no good when the government is still working on reasonable palliative measures.

The governor who had earlier been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday assured the people of Oyo State that he would still work with the COVID-19 task force and the new head of the team, Prof. Oluwagbenga Alonge, while on self-isolation as he is still asymptomatic and his temperature is about 36°C.

Makinde, however, admonished the people of Oyo State to adhere strictly to every safety tips that are being reeled out by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the ministry of health, as it is no longer news that coronavirus is real.

