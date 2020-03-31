COVID-19: Okowa urged to cushion effect of lockdown on masses

Comrade Mulade, who is the National Coordinator of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), made the plea on Tuesday at his Benekrukru home in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The human and environmental rights activist called on Governor Okowa to be more proactive and adopt pragmatic steps to alleviate and cushion the suffering of the people devoid of party affiliations during the total lockdown which takes effect April 1.

He expressed worries over the welfare of Deltans, especially their sources of feeding, saying that; “these are poor ordinary citizens that make daily incomes for living through daily outings.

“I want to strongly appeal to our Governor to kindly reach out to Deltans at this trying time with food items directly to save lives immediately

“Such food items to citizens should be devoid of politics because if the pandemic persists, most Nigerians particularly Deltans will die of hunger and starvation as traders are already taking advantage of government inability to control and the market situation.

“Therefore, our governor should, as a matter of urgency, embark on the purchase and distribution of food items through Ethnic and Community Chairmen leadership devoid of party or government interest but should be properly supervised by a committee, Delta State CORONAVIRUS Food Monitoring Taskforce for transparency and accountability.

“This strategy to the best of my knowledge will help the government to reach the grassroots.”

He, however, commended Governor Okowa for the continuous update of Deltans about the deadly global pandemic and dissemination of WHO guidelines to sensitize the people.

Mulade also lauded the governor for taking bold steps in locking down border points to the state and restricting movements which, according to him, is a welcome development.

