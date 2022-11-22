We are not ad-hoc workers, pay us our withheld 8 months’ salaries, ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged Federal Government to immediately pay its members their withheld 8 months’ salaries for the students to conclude the pending session, saying ‘we are not Adhoc workers.’

This was disclosed by some members of ASUU, University of Maiduguri chapter, on Tuesday while observing a four-kilometre walking distance matching from the ASUU Unimaid office down to the Science Complex of unimpaired chanting the slogan of solidarity songs in protest to half salary payment.

Some lecturers held placards saying “we will not mark exams scripts of students, no promotion to next level until ASUU members withheld salaries are paid.”

In a press conference at the ASUU secretariat in Unimaid Dr Abubakar Mshelia Saidu said “Unfortunately, shockingly and disappointedly, the Federal Government paid University lecturers a half salary of their October 2022 salaries and irrationally the minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige.”

“ASUU, University of Maiduguri branch calls on President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to reverse the unacceptable pro-rata payment of the salaries of the Universities lecturers, which is against the labour laws and a signpost for the crisis”.

“Mr President should therefore direct the full payment of the eight-month withheld salaries of ASUU members without any further delay to avoid another breakdown of industrial peace and harmony in the Universities.”

“We urged Mr President to reciprocate the good spirit of ASUU and maintain the excellent efforts of Rt. Femi Gbajabiamila that also aid the suspension of the strike”.

“ASUU, University of Maiduguri branch has resolved to abide by whatever decision to be taken by NEC and the national body of the union anytime soon if the eight months withheld salaries of lecturers are not paid and the demands of the union are also not met in line with the principles of collective bargaining.”

“The union appeals to all well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in this matter and prevent plunging our public Universities into another likely crisis.”

“The union wishes to also appeal to our dear students, and parents for their usual understanding and support.”

“This becomes necessary to avoid continued brain drain in our public Universities to ensure that the children of the poor will afford to have University education” he added.

