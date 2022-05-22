Warji crisis: Bauchi gov visits scene, vows to deal with perpetrators

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Saturday evening visited Katangan Warji to see for himself, the extent of damage done by the rampaging irate youths declaring that his administration will not tolerate any act of lawlessness and vowing to deal with perpetrators of such.

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed warned that he will not spare anybody that is bent on disrupting the relative peace of the state no matter who the person is.

Speaking at the palace of the District Head of Warji, Bala Mohammed expressed worry over the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country, saying that it was time for people to allow peace to strive at all costs as the consequences of insecurity were devastating.

The Governor said that the Warji community has been a peaceful community for the past 100 years, irrespective of religious differences even as he regretted that the recent violence is coming at a time when Bauchi State is widely acclaimed to be a peaceful state.

According to the Governor, “Religion is very close to peoples’ hearts. It is very uncivilised to joke about each others’ religions. We know that there are Christians and Muslims in Warji. Those of us who are 60 years old never heard of a crisis in Warji before this time.”

He added that “I must commend religious leaders, traditional leaders and security personnel for putting up a combined effort that lead to quenching of the violence.”





“I will not spare anyone found making attempts to cause trouble. My administration has a special regard for peace and religious tolerance and I will not fold up my arms to allow unpatriotic people to cause trouble in any part of the state,” he said

Speaking earlier, Warji local government Chairman, Adamu Muhammad Danjumai commended the quick intervention of security operatives which help in restoring normalcy to the community.

He said over the years, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has been supportive of Warji local government since the wake up of last year’s flood disaster that befell several communities in the area.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Warji crisis… Warji crisis… Warji crisis…