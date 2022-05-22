Bayelsa PDP primaries: One reportedly killed in fight over delegate list in Ogbia LG

An ardent supporter of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s godson, simply identified as Michael Isaiah was today shot dead in Constituency 1 of Ogbia Local Government Area during the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State House of Assembly primaries in the 24 constituencies across the State.

It was learnt that the incident, which occured at about 4 pm, resulted from an argument which ensued over a protest challenging the authenticity of the delegate list to be used for voting in the primary of Jonathan’s godson, Jonathan Azibalamawal.

The constituency 1 seat, which was previously occupied by Hon. Mieteme Obodo and now the Federal House of Representatives aspirant for primaries slated for tomorrow was said to have attracted fierce confrontation between contending parties before the election.

A former Commissioner of Information and strategy of the state and aspirant for the Ogbia Federal Constituency ticket of the PDP, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has however condemned the murder, describing it as barbaric and senseless.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement released in Yenagoa, said the killing of Isaiah was barbaric and sad, stating that nobody’s life is worth taking for any political office.​

He called on security agents to go after the killers and their desperate sponsors, insisting that those responsible must not go unpunished.​





However, in other constituencies, the primaries was peaceful with many new faces emerging as candidates of the party in the state.

According to early results that trickled in, a former Deputy Chief of Staff during the administration of Chief Seriake Dickson, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu Brown was declared winner of the Sagbama Constituency 3 Primaries and Hon. Pamoh Werinipre​ emerged Winner of the Kolokuma-Opokuma Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly Primaries.

The incumbent, Hon. Gibson Munalayefa won the Ogbia Constituency 2 PDP Assembly Primaries, while Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei won the Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 PDP Assembly Primaries.

Hon. Ted Elemeforo was declared the winner of the just concluded PDP primaries in Yenagoa Constituency 3, with 8 votes to 4​ votes of his opponent Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha.

In Ekeremor constituency 1, Hon (Barr) Tare Porri was returned unopposed after his co-aspirant withdrew voluntarily from the race. Hon Moses Marlon​ emerged the winner of the Southern Ijaw Constituency 3 in the State House of Assembly Primaries.

Also Hon (Mrs) Ebiuwou Obiyai, the incumbent emerged winner of the Yenagoa Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly Primaries. Hon. Hon Felix Bonny Aya also emerged the winner as Southern Ijaw Constituency 1 flag bearer.

Hon. Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba​ returned unopposed in PDP Yenagoa Constituency 1 and Hon. Gabriel Michael Ogbara​ emerges as the winner of Ogbia Constituency 3 Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

A one time speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Obolo Bubou​ also won the PDP ticket for the Southern Ijaw Constituency-2 seat. Obolo scored all 6 Ad-Hoc Delegates votes. Hon. Bernard Kenebai emerges the winner of the Sagbama Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly Primaries.