Bayelsa PDP primaries: One reportedly killed in fight over delegate list in Ogbia LG

Latest News
By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop

An ardent supporter of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s godson, simply identified as Michael Isaiah was today shot dead in Constituency 1 of Ogbia Local Government Area during the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State House of Assembly primaries in the 24 constituencies across the State.

It was learnt that the incident, which occured at about 4 pm, resulted from an argument which ensued over a protest challenging the authenticity of the delegate list to be used for voting in the primary of Jonathan’s godson, Jonathan Azibalamawal.

The constituency 1 seat, which was previously occupied by Hon. Mieteme Obodo and now the Federal House of Representatives aspirant for primaries slated for tomorrow was said to have attracted fierce confrontation between contending parties before the election.

A former Commissioner of Information and strategy of the state and aspirant for the Ogbia Federal Constituency ticket of the PDP, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has however condemned the murder, describing it as barbaric and senseless.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement released in Yenagoa, said the killing of Isaiah was barbaric and sad, stating that nobody’s life is worth taking for any political office.​

He called on security agents to go after the killers and their desperate sponsors, insisting that those responsible must not go unpunished.​


IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

However, in other constituencies, the primaries was peaceful with many new faces emerging as candidates of the party in the state.

According to early results that trickled in, a former Deputy Chief of Staff during the administration of Chief Seriake Dickson, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu Brown was declared winner of the Sagbama Constituency 3 Primaries and Hon. Pamoh Werinipre​ emerged Winner of the Kolokuma-Opokuma Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly Primaries.

The incumbent, Hon. Gibson Munalayefa won the Ogbia Constituency 2 PDP Assembly Primaries, while Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei won the Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 PDP Assembly Primaries.

Hon. Ted Elemeforo was declared the winner of the just concluded PDP primaries in Yenagoa Constituency 3, with 8 votes to 4​ votes of his opponent Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha.

In Ekeremor constituency 1, Hon (Barr) Tare Porri was returned unopposed after his co-aspirant withdrew voluntarily from the race. Hon Moses Marlon​ emerged the winner of the Southern Ijaw Constituency 3 in the State House of Assembly Primaries.

Also Hon (Mrs) Ebiuwou Obiyai, the incumbent emerged winner of the Yenagoa Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly Primaries. Hon. Hon Felix Bonny Aya also emerged the winner as Southern Ijaw Constituency 1 flag bearer.

Hon. Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba​ returned unopposed in PDP Yenagoa Constituency 1 and Hon. Gabriel Michael Ogbara​ emerges as the winner of Ogbia Constituency 3 Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

A one time speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Obolo Bubou​ also won the PDP ticket for the Southern Ijaw Constituency-2 seat. Obolo scored all 6 Ad-Hoc Delegates votes. Hon. Bernard Kenebai emerges the winner of the Sagbama Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly Primaries.

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Latest News

PDP primary election: Ondo minority leader loses bid to return, others win

Latest News

PDP primaries: Ereyitomi wins in Delta, as Ben Igbakpa ties with Ibori’s…

Latest News

Delta: Elumelu gets PDP ticket as Ossai loses out

Latest News

Chaos characterises PDP primary in Ibadan North-East/South-East

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More