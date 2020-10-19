Wale Oke endorses #EndSARS protests

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Dr Francis Wale-Oke, has expressed the support of the church to the ongoing agitations of the youth across the country.

He has also called in the government to take concrete steps in fixing the problems of the country agitating the minds of the people, especially the youths.

In a special broadcast to the youths relayed on his Instagram page on Monday, Oke said the Church identified with the youth in their quest for a better Nigeria.

“I want to address the youth of Nigeria who are agitated and are rallying in their hundreds and thousands across the nation; we are with you. As leaders of the Church, we are praying for you,” he said.

The renowned cleric, however, appealed to the protesters to make sure they do not deviate from the main cause of the agitation.

“Just make sure you do not engage in violence; make sure your protest is very peaceful, very coordinated and make your voice very loud and clear. We are backing you up in prayers,” he assured.

“There should be no rioting, no looting, and no vandalism. Do not attack anyone. Continue with your protest and the God of heaven will visit you and give you the desires of your heart.”

Quoting from Proverbs 14 verse 19 in the Bible, he prophesied that evil would bow in Nigeria so as to make peace reign.

Meanwhile, the Bishop has appealed to the authorities in the country to do the right thing by making the nation better for all.

“We speak to the powers that be; the authorities of today, to listen to the voice of reasoning. The elders have been speaking, leaders have been speaking, pastors have been speaking, people from various sections of the nation have been speaking and now, the youth, irrespective of the race, tribe and religions, are speaking because they do not see light at the end of the tunnel.

“So, it is time for our leaders to listen and do something concrete about this nation,” he advised.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.