President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement, dated 19th May 2023, was signed by the Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed, and made available to newsmen.

Yemi-Esan said the appointment took effect on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Recall that in June 2022, President Buhari had approved the process of appointing a substantive Accountant General of the Federation from the pool of Directors for the post in the office of the AGF, following the suspension of Ahmed Idris over alleged fraud.

The Federal Government had also appointed Anamekwe Nwabuoku as acting Accountant General of the Federation in a letter dated May 20, 2022, and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

He was to act pending the outcome of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmad Idris.

In a circular HSOF/PS/CMO/193/03 dated June 21, 2022, signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, explained that all accountants in the pool who have attained Grade Level 17 by January 2020 and are not retiring till December 2024 are eligible to participate in the exercise.

According to her, directors undergoing disciplinary action were exempted from participating in the exercise.

The Head of Service had accordingly directed all permanent secretaries to forward lists of all eligible directors on Salary Grade Level (SGL) 17, their confidential and personal files, five copies of their curriculum vitae, and briefs of each of the eligible directors in an approved format in both hard and soft copies sent via specified email (for a soft copy) and flash drives to be submitted to the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation on or before July 4, 2022.

Tribune Online gathered that the eventual appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein came as a result of thorough screening and her outstanding performance in the screening processes.





