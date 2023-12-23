Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the removal of illegal gates that are permanently closed along the Lekki Phase 1 area of the State.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this in a post on his official X handle on Saturday.

These gates, according to him, include: Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa Road, Theophilus Oji Road, Osaro Isokpan Road, Abike Sulaiman Road, Ben Okagbue MBA Road, Olubunmi Rotimi Road, Olanrewaju Ninalowo Road, Dele Adedeji road, Abayomi Sonuga road, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams roads.

He, therefore, urged all resident associations across the state that have such gates in their estates or communities to always put them under permanent lock and keys to remove them voluntarily or face sanctions.

Following several days of traffic snarl which residents connecting Lekki were experiencing due to the inability to access connecting roads due to the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates in many parts of the state, defacing the aesthetics of the environment and… pic.twitter.com/CUHUIlyUB6 — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) December 23, 2023

